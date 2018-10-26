Menu
A Ferrari and 4WD have crashed on Logan Rd, Greenslopes. Picture: Brisbane Alert
News

Ferrari and 4WD smashed in ‘significant’ accident

by Jesse Kuch
26th Oct 2018 4:00 PM
A PATIENT has been transported to hospital in a serious condition after a horrific crash involving a high-powered Ferrari and a Toyota 4WD in Brisbane's southeast.

Both the Ferrari and 4WD suffered extensive damage. Picture: Brisbane Alert
The accident occurred on Logan Rd at Greenslopes just after noon and shut both north and southbound lanes.

 

The Ferrari appears to be a 488 model, worth around $468,000. Picture: John Gass/AAP
Queensland Ambulance Service said other patients were assessed at the scene after the "significant" crash.

 

A Ferrari and 4WD have crashed on Logan Rd, Greenslopes. Picture: Brisbane Alert
Both vehicles suffered extensive damage in the accident.

 

A Ferrari has collided with a Toyota on Logan road in Greenslopes. Friday October 26, 2018. (AAP image, John Gass)
Queensland Police Service advised Logan Rd will remain closed outbound at Bardsley Avenue, Greenslopes, for an extended amount of time as investigations take place.

 

Delays are expected as police keep part of the road closed to conduct an investigation into the cause of the crash. Picture: Brisbane Alert
Diversions are in place via Cornwall St and police ask motorists to avoid the area if possible.

More to come.

 

 

Police remain at the scene of the crash as investigations take place. Picture: AAP/John Gass
