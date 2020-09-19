Fernvale where pot of gold can be found

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

THE brightest news this week follows on from the last edition’s news of three larger stables being established in the Ipswich footprint.

Teams Veivers/McMullen, McMullen/Elkins and Battle/Baker are soon to be joined by Ian Gurney, who is pulling up stumps at Chambers Flat to re-establish at Theuerkaufs Road, Fainey View, just off the Brisbane Valley highway.

Gurney, who rose to high status in Brisbane thanks to the deeds of unhoppled star Avonnova, has made a great decision geographically.

Anyone who believes that there is a pot of gold at the end of the harness rainbow would be justified in seeking it in a 20 kilometre radius of Fernvale township.

Even better, the move will bring talented driver Adam Sanderson back into the Ipswich win-counting system, giving a positive boost to the Ipswich factor.

With Luke McCarthy intending to set up a satellite stable of 30 horses at Logan Village next year and recent southern marauder Rickie Alchin looking seriously at property in our area, in coming years there will be only two solutions for Queensland harness.

Either our leaders slice the pie a bit thinner, or they build a bigger, better pie with an identifiable growth formula.

Whichever way they go, both major political parties in the upcoming election must produce a better deal for the hobbyists, including Townsville. Otherwise, there will be no entry point for any new blood into the game.

Hobbyists buy all the same products and services that the top professionals buy.

Importantly, they pay GST.

Realistically, they are afforded far less earning opportunity.

Consequently, many people who would like to come into the game do not after studying the status quo.

European whip rules

WHAT the European Trotting Union (UET) has to say about the whip.

Where whips are allowed, drivers shall abide by the provisions of the code of the country organiser of the race.

Notwithstanding, the whip shall not be longer than 140cm. Furthermore, driver shall refrain from any brutality, for example kicking, boxing, excessive goading, blows to the sulky and other equipment, or any action that may otherwise interfere with their competitors performance, especially by lateral or backwards movements, or by excessive use of the whip. They must comply with the regulation of the organising country, if more restrictive. Throughout the whole race, the drivers must hold the reins in both hands and use the whip only in the forward direction without lateral or backward movements.

Whipping is restricted to an action which ensures the whip is not raised above the shoulder height of the driver.

In the last 500 metres, the use of the whip which may stay gentle and limited must not exceed seven hits including no more than 3 in the last 200 metres.

Horseracing Authority may apply more restrictive measures. Any infringement of this regulation or any abusive use of the whip in the home stretch will be punished by: Fines, according to the amount of the race purse and not less than:

1st infringement: 50 to 200 €

2nd infringement: 100 to 500 €

3rd infringement: 200 to 1.000 € or 5 % maximum from the total purse of the race.

Depending on the seriousness of the infringement committed, the driver concerned may be temporarily suspended from driving.

Honour board

ANOTHER week rolls by with no change of names on the leaderboard.

Smaller numbers were the go with Pete McMullen holding his crown, three wins to two from dead heaters Narissa McMullen and Matt Elkins two apiece.

Darrel Graham and Ron Sallis shared training laurels with two winners apiece.

Nothing very pleasing this week with the Ipswich factor mirroring the economic downturn at 17/47.

Albion Park, September 11: Nurburgring (Narissa McMullen for Steven Borg); Mach Le More (Pete McMullen for Josh Turnbull); Doug (Pete McMullen for Graham Dwyer); Boppin The Blues Taleah McMullen for John McMullen).

Albion Park, September 12: Mafuta Vautin (Angus Garrard for Darrel Graham); Tactical Response (Narissa McMullen for Steve Cini); Our Ridgy Didge (Pete McMullen for Ron Sallis).

Albion Park, September 15: Dance In The Sun (Pete McMullen for Chantal Turpin); The Democrat (Shane Graham for Ron Sallis); Bee Gees Bandit (Matt Elkins for Greg Elkins); Kiwis Are Flyin (Narissa McMullen).

Redcliffe, September 16: Lisa Lincoln (Paul Diebert for Melissa Gillies); Wanjiru (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell).

Redcliffe, September 17: High On Montana (Lachie Manzelmann for Lacey Hinze); Our Uncle Jim (Trent Dawson); Montana Express (Hayden Barnes for Brett Cargill); Montana Lad (Adam Sanderson for Darrel Graham).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for this Saturday night.

R1: Quinella 1-3: Handsome Hero (C Butler) and Hawkowl (D Graham).

R2: Quinella 1-2: The Art Of Infusion (C Butler) and Blue Moon Rising (D Graham).

R3: Box trifecta 1-3-7: Justalittletorque (S Graham), Subtle Delight (J Elkins), Colt Thirty One (G Dixon).

R4: E/w 2: Tulhurst Ace (N McMullen).

R5: E/w 3: Hard To Hear (T Dawson).

R6: Quinella 1-2: Courageous Saint (N Dawson) and Much Bettor (A Sanderson).

R7: E/w 2: Our Uncle Sam (N Dawson).

R8: Quinella 1-10: Hunza Valley (N Dawson) and Mach Torque (P McMullen).

R9: Box trifecta 1-2-4: Street Appeal (N Dawson)-Tactical Responsw (N McMullen)-Having The Faith (Z Chappenden).

R10: E/w 8: Northern Muscle (P Diebert).

R11: Quinella 1-8: Will The Wizard (P McMullen) and One Change (S Graham).