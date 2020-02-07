Fernvale teen scores big time with USQ

Fernvale teenager Aneka Breakey was one of more than 120 school leavers to be offered a scholarship through the University of Southern Queensland’s Become More Scholarship scheme.

Aneka graduated from school with an OP5 and placed USQ as her first preference, which entitled her to the Vice-Chancellor’s Scholarship valued at $20,000.

Aneka said receiving the scholarship has given her motivation to succeed in her Bachelor of Paramedicine.

“Not only am I grateful to have received this scholarship but it is great reward for all of the hard work I put into my schooling,” she said.

Aneka said the relaxed lifestyle and strong community atmosphere at USQ’s Ipswich campus were what attracted her to the University.

“I looked at other universities, but there was something about USQ that really appealed to me,” she said.

“I came here for an Open Day last year and found the academic staff were really supportive and the whole campus felt incredibly close-knit.

“Paramedicine is a career and degree you have to get up close with other people and have to know what to do in difficult situations.

“So, knowing at USQ you are always supported and included in things like class discussions is a really good feeling.”

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie said the scheme supports USQ’s strategic goal of keeping the brightest young people in the region.

“We were overwhelmed by the response for this new scholarship scheme and the number of school leavers who listed USQ as their number one choice,” Professor Mackenzie said.

“Going to university is a huge achievement and a special time in one’s life. I hope all our new students are getting excited and looking forward to starting at USQ.”

Aneka believes her thirst for knowledge and learning will help her greatly and can’t wait to start the next chapter of her life.

“I can’t think of a more rewarding career than being on the front line of saving lives every day.”