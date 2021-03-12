Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fernvale State School prep class of 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Fernvale State School prep class of 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
Education

FERNVALE: Preps want to be secret agents, teachers

Ali Kuchel
12th Mar 2021 12:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Secret agents, teachers, hairdressers and water creatures - Fernvale State School prep students have their eyes on some wonderful careers.

The Gatton Star caught up with the three prep classes this week to find out what they wanted to be when they grew up.

Check out the super cute gallery here, with all three group class photos, including a silly photo, and their individual portraits.

Note: Some students did not want to participate in the individual photos

Photos
View Gallery
fernvale state school preps 2021
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Puppy dies after litter dumped under bridge

        Premium Content Puppy dies after litter dumped under bridge

        News The six puppies dumped under a bridge in Ipswich were only a couple of days old when they were found

        Police uncover dad’s secret ice stash

        Premium Content Police uncover dad’s secret ice stash

        News An Ipswich court has heard a man tried to hide ice in containers stored under his...

        Laidley man busted after cop search on Bruce Hwy

        Premium Content Laidley man busted after cop search on Bruce Hwy

        Crime NAMED: Laidley man pleads guilty to drug offences in Gatton court. DETAILS

        Last adjournment for Gatton man charged with 28 offences

        Premium Content Last adjournment for Gatton man charged with 28 offences

        Crime A Gatton man charged with 28 serious offences including burglary, stealing - has...