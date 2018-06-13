Menu
BEAT CANCER: Help raise money for cancer research by attending the Watson Family Biggest Morning Tea in Fernvale. There will be lots of prizes to give away. Contributed
Fernvale locals to raise a cup to help beat cancer

Ashleigh Howarth
13th Jun 2018 10:00 AM

FERNVALE locals are set to turn on the kettle and have a cuppa to raise money to fight one of the country's biggest killers.

The Watson family will be hosting its third Biggest Morning Tea on Sunday, June 17, with all proceeds from the day being donated to the Cancer Council.

Pauline Watson said this year they were hoping to raise more than $2000.

"In the first year we raised $1092.90, and in the second year we raised $1821.25," she said.

"We will have lots of good food, good company, lucky door prizes, games and raffles for everyone to enjoy.

"More than 40 different businesses have donated to the morning tea.

"The community have always rallied behind us and supported the cause, and we hope they will again this year."

Indigenous artist Sally Harrison has been a big supporter of the event every year, and has again donated a painting which will be up for one lucky winner.

The event will be held at 129 Old Fernvale Rd, Vernor, from 10am-noon.

Just head along on the day.

Admission is $5.

