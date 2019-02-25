Ferling, Wests blunted as Hornets pip competition leaders

IF THE Ipswich/Logan Hornets had not already demanded respect from their Katherine Raymont Shield rivals after back-to-back wins, they certainly did so with Sunday's performance.

Wayne Bichel's side went head-to-head with competition leaders and heavyweights Western Suburbs at Baxter Oval, and showed great maturity to prevail in a nail-biter.

Needing three runs from the final over to eclipse the visitors' total of 169, Sterre Kalis duly delivered to bring up the Hornets' fourth one-day win of the season and third on the trot.

Wests were stung early in their innings when opener Chloe Murphy (10) was stumped by Hornets 'keeper Kira Holmes off the bowling of Vicky Ara'a.

Queensland under-18 duo Josephine Dooley and Courtney Sippel then went about building the Wests innings, before the latter spooned a delivery back to Brenda Tau who happily claimed the caught and bowled.

Dooley would prove a major headache for the Hornets, going at nearly a run a ball en-route to 78 off 86 deliveries.

However none of Murphy, Sippel (19), Maggie Murphy (2) or Holly Ferling (15) remained at the crease long enough to build a partnership with the opener.

When Sarah Grove and Ellie Johnston combined to send Dooley back to the sheds, Wests were 5/134 and needed the tail to wag. Instead, the visitors managed just 35 runs from their remaining five wickets.

In reply, the Hornets suffered an early blow when Georgia Voll (4) was caught by Dooley off the bowling of Ferling.

Ellie Johnston and Sterre Kalis righted the ship with a 74-run partnership before the former was bowled just three runs shy of her half-century.

However where Wests failed to produce a partner for Dooley, Johnston's run-scoring was replicated by Kalis.

The Dutch international struck four boundaries and finished 64 not out to guide the hosts to a stirring four-wicket victory.

Bichel had already labelled the previous week's win over Uni as the Hornets best of the season, but he was happy to make an amendment to that list after Sunday's showing.

"I think so. I think it was our best,” the coach said.

In a maiden campaign all about showing improvement and proving the Hornets belong in the Brisbane Premier Grade top flight, the maturity shown by his young Hornets had Bichel grinning from ear to ear.

"Sippel and Ferling bowled very well early on. The girls had to see them off, and they did,” he said.

"We got off to a slow start. We lost a few wickets and had to rebuild. And then Sterre - her class as a batter just showed up again.”

Early in the season, Bichel said his team was guilty of being starstruck when faced with playing against some of the household names in Australian women's cricket.

Up against two young stars in Dooley and Sippel, and one of the most recognisable of cricket faces in Ferling, the Hornets proved the occasion was not too big for them.

"What we spoke about is playing the player, and not the name,” Bichel said.

"We've played games this year where we've been overawed by who we played against.

"Sippel and Holly bowled really well in our run chase. I think Holly bowled her first five overs for just five runs. But we batted patiently and saw them off.

The only dampener on the Hornets' day came when news filtered through that Gold Coast had defeated University. It confirmed even a win over Sandgate-Redcliffe in this weekend's final round would not be enough to see the Hornets into the finals.

However Bichel is still hopefully of another strong showing, against a Sandgate side which put up 300 against Valleys at the weekend.

Katherine Raymont Shield

Ipswich/Logan Hornets 6/170 (S. Kalis 64*, E. Johnston 47) def. Western Suburbs 167 (R. Johnston 2/7, G. Voll 2/28) at Baxter Oval