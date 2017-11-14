FERAL: CMC Rocks accommodation advertised for $17 a night

This shed at Leichhardt is advertised to hire.

'FERAL' sheds, a mat on the floor and a tent in the backyard are fast becoming prime holiday real-estate in Ipswich as CMC Rocks fans look for somewhere to hang up their boots for the night.

Caravan parks and motels across the city are at capacity for the March weekend next year and festival goers faced with full campsites are starting to panic as to where they are going to stay.

Home-owners and tenants are giving up their own homes in a bid to cash in on desperate fans.

One listing on Air B n B for a private room at Leichhardt boasts 'a feral shed with a fold out bed, tin walls, concrete floor with peeling paint'.

"It does have a mat on the floor though. The place is great for someone on a very tight budget. It's dirt cheap and is better than sleeping on the street," the listing reads.

The best part is the humble abode is available for $20 a night.

Another option includes a 'very unique NASA massage chair' but at a cost of $70 a night while a third alternative is a "carport with an outdoor powerpoint".

"If you need a toilet, you need to bring that with you as there is no outdoor toilet. There are outdoor taps you can hook up to for water. In the listing where it says real bed and bedroom is because there is no other box to tick for zero bedrooms...and to list it you must tick one of the boxes," it says.

Happily, that will only set desperate holiday-makers back $17 a night.

At the other end of accommodation market in Ipswich, luxury hotel suits are advertised online for $1400 for four nights while a bedroom in someone's apartments is selling for $256 for the weekend.

They're about all the options that are left after prime locations like Willowbank Caravan Park were snapped up in a matter of hours of festival dates being announced.

Manager Kim Briggs said 22 motel rooms and 16 cabins sold within three hours while another 600 caravan sites sold soon after the artist line-up was revealed.

She said the site was at maximum capacity for the March weekend.

Ms Briggs said she was keen to join in the fun with the hundreds of people lucky enough to claim their spot at the local destination.

In fact, she was so conscious to make sure fans had a good time, she threw in an extra night for free on the Thursday before the festival started to help ease traffic congestion on the Cunningham Hwy on Friday.

"It's been really good and they are all such happy people," she said.

"Hopefully it will be a really good weekend, I can't wait." She said behaviour expectations would be made clear before the party started at the caravan park and extra security would be brought into to make sure guests were safe.

Ms Briggs said fans should keep an eye on the Willowbank Caravan Park Facebook page closer to the event as any cancellations would be posted online.

"We wish we had more sites but there could be some people who got accommodation but not tickets so we could get a few droplets of cancellations," she said.

Ipswich City Council Planning, Development and Heritage Committee chairperson Cr David Morrison said there were various regulations that applied to house sharing scenarios like those promoted through Air BnB.

"It is recommended that homeowners seek advice for their particular locations and circumstances, considering the requirements of the Ipswich Planning Scheme," he said.

"It has been an issue historically for major tourist destinations and has been challenging to regulate as this involves short term accommodation in individual rooms in houses or an entire house.

"This could be on a permanent, semi-permanent or casual basis. The challenge here is to distinguish between these types of temporary arrangements and a more permanent rental arrangement involving something like a share house.

"The impact would largely be the same (i.e. between a family residing in a premises and a share house), it's the duration that is different.

"The other consideration in this is the potential impact on your neighbours. Party houses have been a significant neighbourhood issue in other tourist destinations."

For current regulations, go to: www.ipswichplanning.com.au