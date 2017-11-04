News

Fence palings used as weapons in violent street brawl

Three women are facing charges after a violent street brawl broke out in Queensland. Picture: 7 News
by Ally Foster

WOODEN fence palings were used as weapons during a vicious street brawl between three women near Ipswich.

The shocking video shows three women aged in their 20s and 30s throwing punches and grappling with each other in a suburban street in Leichhardt as neighbours egg them on.

The fight broke out around lunch time on Thursday, with the women involved relentlessly hitting each other before falling to the ground on the nature strip.

The violence scenes show the women throwing punch after punch at each other. Picture: 7 News
Another woman was filmed standing outside a home holding what appeared to be a white fence post and screaming "come out", as she smashed the post on the ground.

Parts of a white picket fence were allegedly used as weapons. Picture: 7 News
Police were forced to intervene and restrain the women.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told news.com.au three women were arrested and charged.

Police officers managed to restrain the women who were later arrested and charged. Picture: 7 News
Two of the women, a 26-year-old and 27-year-old from Leichhardt, were charged with public nuisance.

According to the police spokeswoman, the third, a 36-year-old woman, will face charges of "going armed to cause fear".

The women have also allegedly targeted people at local shopping centres, 7 News reported.

They are expected to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on November 22.

