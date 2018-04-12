Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The female teacher reportedly sent inappropriate text messages to a male student.
The female teacher reportedly sent inappropriate text messages to a male student.
News

Female teacher barred for dating student

by ANDREW BACKHOUSE
12th Apr 2018 6:42 AM

A FEMALE teacher in Queensland sent inappropriate texts to her former student and started a relationship with him, despite being told to stay away by the principal, a tribunal has heard.

The teacher, who cannot be named, has had a suspension of her registration continued by an order of the Queensland Civil and Administration tribunal.

The court found the woman poses an "unacceptable risk of harm to children" because she engaged in inappropriate, overly-familiar conduct with a former student in 2016 and 2017 while working as a teacher.

She was also friends with the relevant student's parents during that time.

The tribunal heard the principal of the school directed her to stop communicating with the student prior to to his graduation from Year 12, but following the graduation she continued her friendship through text messages that were "inappropriate and overly familiar".

The "overly-familiar relationship" culminated in the formation of a physical relationship with the former relevant student some five months after his graduation from Year 12.

The teacher's conduct, as alleged, constituted a "breach of the professional boundaries that must exist between a teacher and former students".

queensland civil and administration tribunal student teacher

Top Stories

    Kids write to council demanding library book return

    Kids write to council demanding library book return

    Council News THREE bright young girls say their education will be affected after reading books were ripped off the shelves at their local Redbank Plains Library.

    Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

    Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

    News He is believed to traveling to Ipswich by train via Goodna.

    • 12th Apr 2018 8:24 AM
    Art awards now a premier event after humble beginnings

    Art awards now a premier event after humble beginnings

    People and Places Wayne McDonnell has convened the show for close to two decades

    Couple celebrate 50 years ahead of their toughest test yet

    Couple celebrate 50 years ahead of their toughest test yet

    Community A dance in a small town; It is the love story told in Hollywood.

    Local Partners