Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A female teacher in western Sydney has been arrested after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a male student. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
A female teacher in western Sydney has been arrested after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a male student. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Crime

Female teacher arrested for sexual assault

by Hannah Moore
10th Jul 2020 10:41 AM

A female school teacher in western Sydney has been arrested after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old male student.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched the investigation earlier this week after reports the young boy had been sexually assaulted by the teacher while at a school in Sydney's west.

The 23-year-old teacher was arrested at a home in Greenacre about 7am on Friday, with a search warrant carried out at the house shortly after.

Police seized a vehicle and electronic devices for further investigation.

The woman has been taken to Bankstown Police Station, where charges are expected to be laid.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Originally published as Female teacher arrested for sexual assault

More Stories

Show More
court crime sexual assault allegations teacher

Just In

    Income tax cuts may come early

    Income tax cuts may come early
    • 10th Jul 2020 11:19 AM
    Pandemic delivers extra blow

    Pandemic delivers extra blow
    • 10th Jul 2020 10:55 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where $4.4 million infrastructure spend will go in Ipswich

        premium_icon Where $4.4 million infrastructure spend will go in Ipswich

        Council News $4.4 million is being invested in infrastructure in Ipswich including a $1.8 million playground, footpaths and Orion Lagoon. Here’s what is being funded.

        Council takes down online platform over security concerns

        premium_icon Council takes down online platform over security concerns

        Council News The council’s IT department evaluated all of the council’s systems.

        Fly from $85: Virgin drops massive Qld sale

        premium_icon Fly from $85: Virgin drops massive Qld sale

        News Aviation firm releases 500,000 sale fares

        Late night and early morning crashes send four to hospital

        premium_icon Late night and early morning crashes send four to hospital

        News Between last night and this morning there have been three car crashes on Ipswich...