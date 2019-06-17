Female teacher allegedly seduced student

A female teacher plied 16-year-old student with alcohol and cigarettes before seducing him at secluded Queensland locations, a court has heard.

It is alleged that the inappropriate relationship started during a bomb threat at the school when the then 31-year-old woman asked the boy if he'd ever consider having sex with a teacher.

The court heard she flirted with him through social media messages before taking him to romantic hot-spots including Crystal Creek north of Townsville.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is on trial in Townsville District Court and has pleaded not guilty to three counts of procuring a young person for carnal knowledge.

The woman was 31 when she was teaching at a North Queensland school at the time of the alleged offending in March 2019.

The attractive brunette, athletic in build with shoulder length hair, showed little emotion as Crown Prosecutor Domique Orr opened the prosecution case.

Ms Orr said the boy was not her direct student but the pair wound up chatting during a bomb threat at the school.

"They had a conversation during which the defendant said to the 16 year old (boy) a student at her school - 'would you ever sleep with a teacher?',"Ms Orr said.

"What then followed was contact outside of school hours over social media between the two of them and an arrangement for the two to meet up outside school hours and as you will hear (the teenager) say, 'chill or do something together'."

The court heard the teacher sent "flirtatious" messages to the student.

The Crown will allege the pair then met up on three separate occasions, during which the teacher drove them to secluded locations, supplied the teen with alcohol and cigarettes, and had sex with him.

"Three encounters in remote locations where the defendant and (student) engaged in sexual intercourse," Ms Orr said.

"Those encounters were unlawful because the defendant procured, that is she knowingly enticed or recruited, (the student) for the purposes of sexual exploitation."

The court heard all of the alleged encounters occurred at different locations and took place outside school hours.

Ms Orr said the prosecution would argue the incidents amounted to sexual exploitation because the woman was a teacher at the teenager's school, and/or the age difference between the pair, and/or because she supplied him with alcohol, and/or she drove him to remote locations.

"The defendant requested the complainant (student) not tell anyone," Ms Orr said.

"That he keep it a secret - about their sexual interactions."

The trial began in Townsville District Court yesterday (Monday) and continues today with the prosecution expected to finalise their case.