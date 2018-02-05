All women lead businesses win cash grants

SISTERS are doing it for themselves in the Jordan electorate, with five female-run small businesses receiving State Government grants recently.

As part of the Government's Small Business Entrepreneur Grants, VM Family Lawyers, Network Lighthouse, Upower Leadership Program, Upower Events and Assure Bookkeeping all picked up funding to help take their small businesses to the next level.

VM Family Lawyers director Kath Manby said she would be using the funds to invest in business coaching and said it was positive to see so many women paving the way for small business in the area.

"My business is at the tipping point of becoming something quite big, so I will be engaging someone to help me with the transition from being a small business operator to something larger," Mrs Manby said.

"In my field it's very much a man's world so I think it's really important, particularly for younger women going out on their own, to be acknowledged in succeeding with these kinds of grant applications."

Member for Jordan, Charis Mullen MP said the funding would be a welcome boost to local jobs and communities and was proud to see so many women building their own businesses.

"I'm actually really excited about these grants because Jordan was one of the few electorates that received the maximum number of grants and was even more excited to see all of the businesses were run by women," Ms Mullen said.

"We are also seeing a 46% growth in women operated businesses in the last twenty years in Queensland - with women now making up 1/3 of all small businesses."

To be eligible for further rounds of funding, a business must have registered a business name in the last four years and have less than 20 employees.

For more information visit the Business Queensland website.