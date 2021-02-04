Female driver smashes into multiple cars in Gatton CBD

A patient was transported to Gatton Hospital following a three car crash in Railway Street, Gatton on Thursday. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

A patient was transported to Gatton Hospital following a three car crash in Railway Street, Gatton on Thursday. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Police and emergency crews have rushed to the scene of a three car crash in Gatton.

A spokesman for Queensland Police said at 11.00am a car was pulling out of the centre parking spaces on Railway Street, Gatton, when it collided with another two cars.

A patient was transported to Gatton Hospital following a three car crash in Railway Street, Gatton on Thursday. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Witnesses told police they had seen an elderly woman driving the car.

One female witness also told police she followed the alleged driver into town on Thursday morning and observed her driving slowly and swerving along the road.

A patient was transported to Gatton Hospital following a three car crash in Railway Street, Gatton on Thursday. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Another witness said a female driver sideswiped “a heap of parked cars” and ended up on the footpath.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said two patients had been treated by paramedics for minor injuries.

A patient was transported to Gatton Hospital following a three car crash in Railway Street, Gatton on Thursday. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

One patient, believed to be the elderly female driver, was transported to Gatton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police initially closed off part of the street as they cleared the scene and spoke to witnesses.

A patient was transported to Gatton Hospital following a three car crash in Railway Street, Gatton on Thursday. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

The road reopened to traffic at 12pm.