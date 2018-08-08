Menu
Tennille Jacobsen attended last month's inaugural Air Force Aviation Camp for Women at RAAF Base Amberley. SGT Peter Borys
Female and male recruits key to RAAF's capability

by Flying Officer Erika Seymour
8th Aug 2018 2:00 PM
IPSWICH resident Tennille Jacobsen was among 17 women who attended last month's inaugural Air Force Aviation Camp for Women at RAAF Base Amberley.

While at the camp, she and the participants experienced military aviation, including aircrew, engineering and technical roles first hand, and the day-to-day routine of an Air Force base. Participants also met with Air Force members and Defence Force Recruiting specialists to discuss career opportunities.

The 27-year-old said she signed up to the camp to meet new people and experience life in Air Force.

The C-17 Globemaster flight was one of her favourite activities.

"The C-17 flight was brilliant and to have lived in Ipswich and seen (and heard) this for so long it was great to experience this finally," she said.

Aviation Camp Officer in Charge, Squadron Leader Elise Stade, said Air Force is strongly committed to enhancing a more diverse and inclusive work environment, and recognises that diversity is key to capability.

"To be the strongest possible organisation, Air Force needs to be able to recruit from the entire talent pool in the Australian community, both women and men," Stade said.

"Flight and technical camps for young women have been running since 2013 and have produced positive results with 80 per cent of participants actively pursuing ADF careers through Defence Force Recruiting. Due to the success of the camps, Air Force was pleased to deliver the inaugural Aviation Camp for Women."

Stade said it was rewarding to share her insights and technical expertise with participants at the camp.

Participants from around the country were selected based on their strength of application, interest in aviation roles and leadership qualities.

To find out more visit: airforce.gov.au/

