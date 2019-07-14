Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police officers from Liberty, Missouri, on duty. Clay County Sheriff's Office
Police officers from Liberty, Missouri, on duty. Clay County Sheriff's Office
Offbeat

Felon caught after loud fart

by Staff writers
14th Jul 2019 1:26 PM

Police in Clay County, Missouri, apprehended a wanted felon after he farted so loudly he gave away his hiding spot.

"If you've got a felony warrant for your arrest, the cops are looking for you and you pass gas so loud it gives up your hiding spot, you're definitely having a sh*t day," the county sheriff's office tweeted.

"The person was arrested over the weekend on a Clay County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance," they later added.

The sheriff's office also commended local police for "using their senses to sniff him out".

The incident happened in Liberty, Missouri, about 25kms northwest of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reported that the man's identity has not been released.

Twitter users had a field day with the report, with one respondent claiming that a criminal who had been arrested in West Virginia had an assault charge added to his rap sheet after he farted on purpose in the presence of police.

editors picks fart news of the stupid police police hunt

Top Stories

    Cop makes inappropriate visit to woman’s home

    premium_icon Cop makes inappropriate visit to woman’s home

    News A senior police officer has had his demotion overturned, but has been reprimanded for an inappropriate interview that made a woman feel uncomfortable and...

    PHOTOS: 88 cheeky smiles, but is your baby the winner?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 88 cheeky smiles, but is your baby the winner?

    Parenting With almost 1000 votes cast, which baby will win cheekiest smile in Ipswich

    Man killed in tragic crash overnight

    premium_icon Man killed in tragic crash overnight

    News A man has died following a two-vehicle traffic crash overnight

    Rampant fuel thief will pay back every cent

    premium_icon Rampant fuel thief will pay back every cent

    Crime He stole fuel on nine separate occasions this year