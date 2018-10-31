Millions in fees from Qld pirate funds under scrutiny

MILLIONS of dollars in fees paid by investment funds to their management firm, all of which are run by a Brisbane entrepreneur who names businesses after pirates, have come under scrutiny.

An investor in Henry Morgan Ltd, a $60 million stockmarket-listed investment company, says he has had no luck getting a response on queries about performance or management fees paid to John Bridgeman Ltd, the company which manages Henry Morgan Ltd's investments.

Both entities are run by Stuart McAuliffe, a former Bond University academic who cited the military campaigns of Rome's Julius Caesar and WWII General George Patton as helping him develop "innovative future strategies and tactics in investment markets".

The investor's concern centres on how management fees and performance fees are charged based on the investment fund's net tangible assets (NTA). The concern is that Henry Morgan Ltd this month told investors that several months' of NTA estimates were revised after being audited.

In June for instance, Henry Morgan Ltd's estimates of NTA before tax were cut 28 per cent to $1.221 per share. This made the investor wonder if fees had been overpaid. He has sent multiple emails asking about how any repayment would occur.

The same situation has happened with Benjamin Hornigold Ltd, another $17 million pirate-themed fund run by Mr McAuliffe.

Management fees are paid monthly and performance fees quarterly. Benjamin Hornigold Ltd paid $694,000 in management fees and $474,000 in performance fees last year, while Henry Morgan Ltd paid $1.2 million in management fees and $519,000 in performance fees.

A Courier-Mail review also raises questions of why performance fees were triggered for Henry Morgan Ltd, especially in the second half of 2018 when $242,000 was paid, according to accounts filed this month.

Henry Morgan Ltd's prospectus declared that performance fees should only be paid if the NTA was better than in previous periods. But the company's stockmarket filings earlier this year indicate NTA had been falling since last year - and state no performance fee was due to be paid in the March quarter. Since then, the filings indicate NTA continued to fall through to June, raising questions about why any bonus was paid.

One recent controversial transaction saw Benjamin Hornigold Ltd pay more than $4 million in performance fees to John Bridgeman Ltd for a trading-deal transaction - which ultimately did not go ahead following inquiries from the ASX. The ASX did not confirm materials for a share meeting could be dispatched, so the deal has been cancelled. John Bridgeman Ltd has agreed to repay the performance fee as an 18-month loan.

Mr McAuliffe did not return multiple queries. The ASX declined to comment on Courier-Mail questions. It continued "to monitor matters closely", and was not provided with performance fee calculations, a spokesman said.

Trading is suspended in both Henry Morgan Ltd and Benjamin Hornigold Ltd stock.