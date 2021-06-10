Feels like Minus 4C! Snow alert as polar blast drives storms

Queensland is bracing for a record-breaking cold snap, destructive winds and snow.

Freezing winter storms were forecast as the state braced for low temperatures, rain, destructive winds and the likelihood of snow on high peaks.

Temperatures up to 8C below the June average were predicted for overnight Wednesday in the midst of the cold snap, with the lowest figures expected around the Granite Belt region.

The record-breaking chill predicted a dusting of snow for parts of the Gold Coast and Tweed, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

A polar blast is making its way across NSW and Victoria into Queensland. Picture: Windy

Stanthorpe was expected to drop to a freezing -2C on Thursday morning and will likely only climb to 6C. Weather.com is forecasting the apparent temperature to drop to -4C at 5am Thursday.

Town local Marika McNichol said that her grandchildren, Nathan, 11, Ewan, 13, Leah, 10 and Juliana, 15, were overjoyed at the possibility of seeing snow.

"It's like Christmas to us," she said.

Stanthorpe siblings Nathan, 11, Ewan, 13, Leah, 10 and Juliana McNichol, 15, rug up for one of the coldest days of the year. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Ms McNichol runs The Ugg Boot Lady in Stanthorpe and said that the cold weather was the boost that the town needed.

"You get these months where people don't come up and it's really quiet," she said.

"But then having all the tourists come up to Stanthorpe when the weather drops is amazing, we get very busy."

Subzero minimums will persist until at least Monday.

A polar blast is heading across eastern Australia and is expected to impact Queensland across Thursday and into Friday. Picture: BOM/Sky News Weather

Forecasts indicated the Gold Coast Hinterland would shiver through temperatures as low as 4C on Thursday morning.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds is already in place for the southeast coast district, with strong westerly winds pushing a strong cold front to the east.

BOM says damaging winds, with peak gusts of 90 to 110km/h, may be occur over a localised area near the Main Range area in the southern Darling Downs region.

The blob of cold polar air, which has detached and surged north, is clear in this graphic. Picture: Windy

Meteorologist Melody Sturm said temperatures would continue to cool overnight and that inland areas would definitely take the brunt of the low pressure system.

"Thursday is expected to be the coldest and we may get rain which will become snow in peaks above 900m," Ms Sturm said.

Springbrook has an elevation of 524m, but its peak Mt Mumjin reaches 1020m above sea level and Mount Warning stretches above 1150m.

THURSDAY'S FORECAST

Brisbane 6-18C

Gold Coast 8-17C

Sunny Coast 5-19C

Redcliffe 7-19C

Logan 4-18C

Ipswich 3-18C

Toowoomba 3-10C

Dalby 0-14C

Warwick -1-11C

Stanthorpe -2-6C

CURRENT TEMPS & 7-DAY FORECASTS

