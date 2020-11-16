‘Feels like Darwin’: Southeast swelters as humidity cracks 100

Queensland continues to swelter through a "stifling" heatwave, with some parts of the state's southeast experiencing humidity over 95% this morning.

Coolangatta early this morning recorded 94% humidity, while it got to 100% at Gympie.

Temperatures across southeast Queensland will be more than 3C above average - getting to 31C in Brisbane and 36C in Ipswich.

On the Darling Downs, temperatures are expected to be 8-10C above average, with St George predicted to get to 42C.

Meteorologist Pieter Claassen from the Bureau of Meteorology said that Queensland's dew point yesterday was higher than Darwin.

"I'm normally from that part of the world, and seeing it so high yesterday was so strange in contrast." He said.

"While we really do feel those hot and muggy conditions along the eastern coast, we have a

bit of sea breeze that helps us out a bit."

"The real highs will be seen more inland, even Gatton is set to be 7 degrees above average today."

Thick smokey fog sets in over the Manly Marina this morning. The smoke from the Fraser Island fire is mixing with existing fog to make it appear thicker. Source: Supplied.

The ongoing heatwave is causing high fire danger across large parts of Queensland and Mr Claassen warns it could get worse with gusty winds expected today.

"Those warnings do stay in place for the Maranoa and the Warrego today - with townships like Charleville set to hit 42C and Cunnamulla to hit 43C."

"We just need to slog it out for a few more days before that cooler change comes through the southwest and gives us that much needed relief."

The southeast has also been blanketed with a "smokey fog" this morning, as smoke from the fires on Fraser Island continue to be pushed south down the coast line.

"That smoke has really been assisting that fog build up - kind of like clinging to it and making it thicker," Mr Claassen said.

"It's more noticeable during the morning, but is set to stick around as long as that wind is pushing it down."

MAX TEMPS TODAY

Brisbane - 31C

Surfers Paradise - 29C

Caloundra - 29C

Gatton - 37C

Bollon - 43C

Quilpie - 42C

Originally published as 'Feels like Darwin': Southeast swelters as humidity cracks 100