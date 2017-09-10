Feeling ripped off over Manus compo

DETENTION: A reader says boat refugees should not claim compo for detention on Manus.

THE High Court ruling to pay past and present illegal refugees on Manus Island a total of $70million is an admission of guilt.

How on earth?

Please explain where we are responsible for that?

Did we, the Australian public footing the bill, misunderstand something about illegal boat refugees who paid their way through our back door and lived in a detention centre for years at the taxpayers' expense?

Televisions, mobile phones, three meals a day, power and water freely supplied, free legal aid, access to well-remunerated lawyers.

As PM John Howard said: "We decide who comes here.”

This should have been resolved by a free plane ticket back to the place of origin, not delay after delay and appeals in the High Court which even middle-Australians cannot afford, let alone those on welfare and the homeless. $70million would go a long way to relieve the burden of homelessness in our nation.

Shame, High Court, shame.

The "do-gooders” in our political circles should pay their plane fares home. What a disgrace that illegal people can rip us off so.

Expect the illegal trafficking trade to start up, again, if it hasn't already.

E. ROWE

Marcoola