Feeling lost after bad parking experience at Orion

WE HAVE only been in Brisbane for a few months. Orion was strongly recommended to us.

When I went there on my own I parked in the underground car park. I had great difficulty finding my car.

I realised immediately that, incredibly, there were no letters or numbers on any of the pillars.

Even more weird was the fact that there were orange paint bands on the pillars, obviously in preparation for displaying letters, etc.

I complained to their information desk.

They gave me the centre's management number.

I rang them three times and got nowhere.

I asked one guy if anyone else had complained about the situation.

He said no!

I talked to the ladies on the information desk and they said quite the opposite. There had been many complaints. Even they had complained!

So it is now five months and nothing has been done, hence this letter.

If you go to the Redbank Plains Town Centre and Riverlink, Ipswich, you will see their clear letters and numbers system, as I explained to Orion's management.

My situation is further compounded by the fact that recently I spent 30 minutes looking for my car, carrying heavy bags.

I am 70, with Parkinson's disease and I must avoid stress, so this is now a health and safety issue and surely Orion has a "duty of care" with respect to this issue.

I would be interested to hear if others are having similar difficulties.

It's time to lift your game, Orion!

DAVID HARRIS

Bellbird Park