Feel beautiful at city's newest cosmetics store

NOW OPEN: Danielle Danileuski has opened her new business, Painted Fox Cosmetics, on Glebe Rd. Cordell Richardson

AFTER running her own make-up business online for a year, and helping people feel glam at major events by freelancing, Danielle Danileuski has made the leap to open her own shopfront in Booval.

Her business Painted Fox Cosmetics opened on January 6, selling a wide array of different colours and shades of make-up and accessories.

With two make-up diplomas under her belt, Ms Danileuski will also be offering transformations for school formals, weddings and special events.

While the task of transitioning from selling products online to instore was a little daunting at first, Ms Danileuski said all the stress has been worth it.

"Selling make-up online was a little hard. I had to send out samples to people, get them to choose a colour, and wait for them to place an order for full sizes," she said.

"But now, I love having my own store where people can come in and play with the make-up, see it, touch it, and find the right shade for them. Customers are welcome to play with any of the testers that are in store.

"They can also come and talk to me about any concerns they have with their skin, because certain products react differently on some people.

"I know I have only been open for a few days, but it has been amazing so far."

She spent the Christmas and New Year break fitting out her store, but hopes to open more in the future and employee more people.

"My goal is to build up my client base and and open more stores," Ms Danileuski said.

"I also want to get more products in stock. At the moment I have everything than can be used for a full face, such as foundations, BB creams, concealers, powders, lipsticks, lip glosses and eye shadows.

"I will also be putting together packages for school formals and bridal parties."

The former Tassie resident, who moved to Ipswich two years ago with her young son, said she chose to open her business here because the city offered a good work and life balance.

"A lot of the business I had done in the past had been here in Ipswich," she said.

"I love Ipswich because there are so many parks and things to do for families, especially on the weekend."

Her business is open Monday to Saturday and by appointment on Sunday.

Painted Fox Cosmetics are located at 4/176 Glebe Rd, Booval.