Feeding frenzy tipped as Sharks tickets go on sale

Cronulla player Shaun Johnson will line up for the Sharks this season. Picture: Richard Dobson

Cronulla player Shaun Johnson will line up for the Sharks this season. Picture: Richard Dobson

A ticket feeding frenzy is predicted as the Sharks head up the NRL's return to Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The Cronulla outfit will take on the North Queensland Cowboys on April 3 for round 4 of the season.

They were due to play at the venue last year before the pandemic forced the game's cancellation.

Coast teen savours Reds, Sevens experience

Win $20,000 cash or $100 gift cards

Sharks members can access pre-sale tickets from midday on Wednesday.

Tickets go on sale to the general public from 9am on Monday next week.

Queensland Health has approved a capacity of just over 6000 people for the game.

The stadium's seating configuration allows the western grandstand and try zones to operate at full capacity with designated seating.

Temporary individual seating will be provided on the eastern hill, similar to arrangements for last year's Storm fixtures.

The northern and southern hills will be at a reduced capacity for social distancing, with patrons to bring their own blanket for picnic style seating.

Mayor Mark Jamieson said the Easter long weekend match would provide a fantastic event experience for footy fans.

"Based on last year's ticket sales, we are expecting this match to sell out within days," he said.

"It's also a great opportunity to make the most of an extra-long weekend with family and friends, enjoying all that our stunning hinterland and pristine beaches have to offer."

Paul Gallen joined a Sharks' delegation visiting the Stadium on Tuesday to launch the ticket release.

The former Sharks and NSW Blues legend urged Sharks fans to pack out their Sunshine Coast "home away from home" on April 3.

"Sunshine Coast Stadium looks to be a terrific venue for an NRL game, and the Sunshine Coast is a beautiful place," Gallen said.

"I hope local and visiting Sharks members and fans can be at the game, outnumber the Cowboys' supporters and be ready to cheer the Sharks on to a win."

Ticket prices range from $20 to $75.

Family packages are available.

For more information and to book your tickets, visit ticketek.com.au.