Feds splash cash for new $7m Ipswich indoor sporting hub

PRECINCT: Ipswich State High School sporting students with Member for Blair Shayne Neumann and school principal Simon Riley announce plans for a sporting hub. Contributed

A PURPOSE-BUILT gym, ice bath and international-standard indoor courts will be built at a new Ipswich Community Sporting Precinct if Labor wins the next election.

The $7million facility will be built on and managed by Ipswich State High School, but be available for community sporting association use.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann has promised $3.5million if Labor wins government, half of the precinct cost.

The State Government has been asked to chip in the remaining $3.5million.

Two competition-sized courts will be built which could be divided into two for classroom teaching.

The build also includes two additional classrooms, toilets, a canteen and changerooms.

Ipswich State High School principal Simon Riley said only one indoor sports court was available for more than 1800 children.

He said the Community Sporting Precinct was essential infrastructure for the growing school.

"We really need it for the community because one sports hall is hired out pretty much every afternoon and every evening," he said.

"We know there is a shortage of indoor court spaces in Ipswich... netball, volleyball, basketball and futsal."

Mr Neumann said the sports precinct was needed in the growing area.

"Ipswich State High has got a very good reputation for sports," he said.

"It's well located, it's the second biggest high school in the Ipswich region and it's the fastest growing high school."

Mr Neumann said the sports precinct could be used by associations struggling to find a home.

"Ipswich Basketball Association at Bundamba has only got a couple of courts," he said.

"We really lack that community sports centre for those sports that don't always get the high priority, like futsal, volleyball and badminton.

"This facility will be a great community facility, well located, and Simon is to be commended as is the whole school community for getting behind this."

About $3.5 million will be provided through a federal Labor government's school Capital Infrastructure Fund. It is expected to be the biggest announcement from that fund.

"I've been persistent and dogged and arduous in pushing our case for this area because I know how important sport is and the school is for this community," Mr Neumann said.

The Community Sporting Precinct is part of Ipswich State High School's infrastructure masterplan, with the new $9million performing arts centre finished and now in use by students.