LNP Senator Paul Scarr and Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding. Picture: Ipswich City Council
Council News

Feds deliver $7.3M for Ipswich road upgrades

kaitlyn smith
21st May 2021 12:30 PM
FUNDING to upgrade roads across Ipswich has been delivered by the federal government after many of the city’s key projects were largely overlooked in this month’s budget.

Ten shovel-ready projects now stand to benefit from a total $7.37 million funding boost as part of the Commonwealth’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.

RELATED: Feds, state butt heads over vital highway funding

Among the works to be funded include kerb and road rehabilitation to South Station Road at Booval, Laurel St at Redbank Plains and Edward Street at Rosewood.

Footpaths at Bremer Street in the CBD and Mt Crosby Road at Tivoli will also be upgraded, as well as replacement fencing at Tivoli Sporting Complex.

Road surface repairs at South Station Rd will be funded under the scheme.
Reconstruction of road and retaining wall at Trevor St in Bellbird Park has been allocated the largest share – $2,546,000 of its $2,900,000 total cost.

Works are due to be complete by the end of the year.

A majority of the total $8.67 million works will be covered by the Morrison Government.

READ MORE: BUDGET: Vital projects overlooked for Ipswich

Key projects including vital upgrades to the Cunningham Hwy between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek, a proposed Springfield-Ipswich rail line and upgrades to the North Ipswich Reserve failed to gain a mention in the $1.6 billion federal budget spend.

Only $4 million was allocated to the Warrego Hwy and Mt Crosby Rd interchange upgrades.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said the latest funding under phase two of the scheme meant council could deliver crucial upgrades to local infrastructure.

Ten shovel-ready projects have received federal funding. Picture: Ipswich City Council
“As the fastest growing city in Queensland, Ipswich needs greater investment from both federal and state governments to make sure our growing population can enjoy the same access to facilities and services as other parts of the state and nation,” she said.

“I’d like to thank (LNP) Senator (Paul) Scarr for his support of the city, and for his commitment to work with elected representatives to deliver better outcomes for the Ipswich region.”

Senator Paul Scarr said the funding more equal more jobs locally.

“The funding from the federal government is helping support and stimulate the Ipswich economy during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery with (the) ten local projects to be completed by December,” he said.

