Federer’s parting message to Alan Jones

Roger Federer has sent a congratulatory message to Alan Jones as the Australian broadcaster prepares for his final radio show on Friday.

Jones announced earlier this month he was retiring from his popular 2GB breakfast program for health reasons, saying doctors had warned him: "If you don't stop, you'll drop."

Tennis superstar Federer sent a video tribute to Jones, which was aired on Sky News, where Jones also works as a TV host.

"Alan, it's Roger here. I wanted to wish you all the very best for what's to come, and many congratulations on an amazing 35-year career in the media business," Federer said.

"Take care and all the best."

Olympic sprint king Usain Bolt also sent Jones an audio message earlier, saying: "I just want to say congratulations on retiring at the top of your game.

"Thirty-odd years on the radio, you were magnificent, you impacted so many lives so continue doing what you're doing and stay up, alright."

Jones' heavy workload in the media combining his radio, TV and print commitments meant he needed to take a step back from things for his health.

"I don't want to dramatise this, but he (his doctor) said to me: 'If you don't stop, you'll drop'," the 79-year-old told The Australian. "There'll come a time that your system will say it's too late. You might be walking down the street when it happens."

Jones announced his decision to retire on-air two weeks ago and paid tribute to his loyal listeners.

"When the program ends at 9:00, it doesn't end," he said. "Another world begins. I've always taken the view that my listeners are my best researchers. The correspondence is given relevance and strength to the program content but answering it is immensely demanding.

"I'm immensely grateful for the opportunities I've been given to share ideas, help people and even argue with people on behalf of someone else. These are privileges in this industry that should never be taken for granted."

Jones will be replaced on 2GB by afternoon presenter Ben Fordham.

"I feel a sense of both responsibility and opportunity. There's a huge responsibility in taking over from Alan and the opportunity to bring my own flavour to breakfast," Fordham said in a statement.

"Alan is the most successful broadcaster in the history of Australian radio. There will only ever be one Alan Jones."

Originally published as Federer's parting message to Alan Jones