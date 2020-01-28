Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A relieved Roger Federer gestures to the crowd after beating Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
A relieved Roger Federer gestures to the crowd after beating Tennys Sandgren at the Australian Open. Picture: Michael Dodge/AAP
Tennis

Federer survives to fight another day

by Melissa Woods, AAP
28th Jan 2020 6:06 PM

ROGER Federer has survived seven match points to book an Australian Open semi- final berth with a miraculous win over unseeded American Tennys Sandgren.

Hampered by an apparent back injury, the six-time champion appeared headed for a shock exit against the world No.100 before rallying for a rousing 6-3 2-6 2-6 7-6 (10-8) 6-3 victory.

It earned the 38-year-old, 20-time major champion a record-extending 46th grand slam semi-final appearance - and an incredible 15th in Melbourne.

australian open roger federer tennys sandgren
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST DAY: New Ipswich schools welcome first students

        premium_icon FIRST DAY: New Ipswich schools welcome first students

        Education Two new schools in Ripley Valley will work closely together as they grow side-by-side in the coming years, with more students still expected to enrol this year.

        Regional fashion workers among 1200 creditors owed $50m

        premium_icon Regional fashion workers among 1200 creditors owed $50m

        Business Jeanswest owes $50m to 1200 creditors, including its staff.

        • 28th Jan 2020 4:51 PM
        BUSTED: 13 Lockyer drug drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon BUSTED: 13 Lockyer drug drivers named and shamed

        News SOME accepted MDMA from a friend, others had a few too many beers after work, but...

        Teachers put in hard yards before first day of school

        premium_icon Teachers put in hard yards before first day of school

        Education Four graduate teachers are part of the team at the new primary school.