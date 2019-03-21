Federal politics could all be child's play

Shayne Neumann is the Federal Member for Blair believes Labor's child care policies will win voters.

Shayne Neumann is the Federal Member for Blair believes Labor's child care policies will win voters. Bev Lacey

CHILDCARE'S peak representative body is lobbying federal politicians to corner votes and it's working in the Blair electorate.

The Australian Childcare Alliance are calling on politicians to ensure all families qualify for 18 hours per week of subsidised access to early learning services, extension of funding for four-year-olds to attend services, and a new funding arrangement to allow all three-year-olds into daycare.

According to a QT poll, 40 per cent of our readership would back the party with the best childcare policies, compared to the remainder who have other priorities.

The ACA has launched their goals ahead of the speculated May Federal election.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said that Labor are already on board with the ACA's policies, which will assist families with about 4500 daycare aged children in the Blair electorate.

ACA president Paul Mondo said affordable access to early learning services is also a huge priority for families with young children.

"ACA believes that all children have the right to attend a high quality early learning program, regardless of their background of family's life choices."

"As it stands, the new Child Care Subsidy (CCS) which was introduced on 1 July 2018 does not provide a minimum level of subsidised access to early learning services for those children whose families do not meet the activity test, reducing their capacity to afford early learning services."

The ACA has launched a website that presents its policy position in the lead up to the federal election, along with a set of academic research which illustrates the benefits of giving our children two years of high quality play-based early learning.