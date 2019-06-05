Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Signage is seen at the ABC offices in Ultimo, Sydney, Wednesday, September 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
Signage is seen at the ABC offices in Ultimo, Sydney, Wednesday, September 26, 2018. (AAP Image/Joel Carrett) NO ARCHIVING
News

AFP raiding ABC offices in Sydney

by Shannon Molloy
5th Jun 2019 11:44 AM

AUSTRALIAN Federal Police officers are conducting a raid at the ABC's headquarters in Sydney over a story published in 2017.

The public broadcaster's Ultimo offices and studios are the subject of a search in relation to The Afghan Files special, which included hundreds of pages of Defence Force documents that were leaked.

Australian Federal Police officers arrive at the ABC in Ultimo in Sydney. Picture: Elise Worthington
Australian Federal Police officers arrive at the ABC in Ultimo in Sydney. Picture: Elise Worthington

 

It comes a day after News Corp Australia political editor Annika Smethurst had her Canberra home raided for seven hours by the AFP.

That search, which has sparked outrage in the media industry and was described as heavy-handed by her employer, related to an exclusive story from more than a year ago.

Just hours after Ms Smethurst's home was raided, popular broadcaster Ben Fordham revealed he was also subject of a probe by the Department of Home Affairs over a report about asylum seekers.

More to come

More Stories

Show More
abc afp editors picks police raid sydney

Top Stories

    Weir bridge will have highest level of flood immunity

    premium_icon Weir bridge will have highest level of flood immunity

    News Stranded drivers or even just those out for sports events will have it easier when crossing the Brisbane River at Mt Crosby come 2021.

    • 5th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Trent Thorburn reportedly on Tinder

    premium_icon Trent Thorburn reportedly on Tinder

    Crime Convicted incest offender Thorburn takes to Tinder

    • 5th Jun 2019 11:34 AM
    Patient airlifted to hospital after early morning fire

    Patient airlifted to hospital after early morning fire

    News A male in his 40s suffered facial burns

    • 5th Jun 2019 11:24 AM
    FLASHBACK: 5 times Ipswich was under siege

    FLASHBACK: 5 times Ipswich was under siege

    Crime Here are five recent public emergencies in Ipswich.

    • 5th Jun 2019 11:00 AM