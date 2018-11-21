Shorten’s $2m to save a giraffe

Life Education Australia has educated generations of schoolchildren about drugs, alcohol and eating well by using puppet giraffe named Healthy Harold.

It might sound like a stretch, but Labor is splashing out $2 million to save an endangered Australian giraffe.

Life Education Australia, which has educated generations of schoolchildren about drugs, alcohol and eating well by using puppet giraffe named Healthy Harold, would be given a funding boost to keep operating for a long time yet under a Shorten Government.

Opposition education spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek will make the announcement in Brisbane today.

It follows the organisation having its Federal funding briefly cut short in 2017, before it was partially restored after backlash.

The Labor promise will double the amount of cash the organisation gets each year to $400,000 for five years.

"Life Education has been teaching Australian schoolkids about the importance of a healthy lifestyle for nearly 40 years," Ms Plibersek said.

"Across Australia each year more than 710,000 schoolkids benefit from the program in 4,200 schools and preschools where they learn about nutrition, physical activity, personal safety, cybersafety, safe and respectful relationships, and receive drug and alcohol education."

Life Education Australia Chief Executive David Ballhausen welcomed the announcement.

"We are grateful for any funding that allows us to ensure our children have the knowledge and skills they need to make safe and healthy choices," he said.

Funding for Life Education was cut from the 2017 budget, but then Education Minister Simon Birmingham offered to restore it within days.

He later told a Senate estimates inquiry that there had been an administrative error and the budget request for Life Education Australia had been submitted to the Department of Health instead the Department of Education and Training.