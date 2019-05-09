Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Voters in the electorate of Lockyer cast their votes for the 2017 Queensland election, November 25 2017. Generic stock-type photo.
Voters in the electorate of Lockyer cast their votes for the 2017 Queensland election, November 25 2017. Generic stock-type photo. Melanie Keyte
Politics

FEDERAL ELECTION: Wright candidates to speak at event

Ali Kuchel
by
9th May 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FEDERAL election candidates for Wright will have the opportunity to share their goals and thoughts at a candidates' afternoon on Saturday.

Hosted by the Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club, the event will allow each candidate to talk for five to seven minutes to a seated auditorium.

Toastmasters vice president Carolyn Becker said speaking in a public forum was a key part of a politician's life.

"Often, what the speaker says makes less of an impact than how they act, using movement, gestures and voice to send out an important message," Mrs Becker said.

"Body language can account for between 50 and 70 per cent of all communication, providing clues about trustworthiness and likeability."

Mrs Becker said the toastmasters saw the event as a way to enable all candidates vying for the Federal seat of Wright to have a say on what they could offer their constituents and allowing voters to make an informed decision.

The candidates' afternoon will follow toastmasters' procedures, and Mrs Becker will be emceeing the event.

Following each candidate's discussion time, the public will be able to ask questions through a Q&A, as well as speak with candidates after the event.

Event details:

Where:

Saturday, May 11 from 1pm

When:

Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, Lake Apex Drive, Gatton

More Stories

Show More
federal election 2019 lockyer toastmasters wright
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Where to cast your vote for the Federal Election 2019

    Where to cast your vote for the Federal Election 2019

    Politics Pre-polling is advised this year as the election coincides with Ipswich Show and a subsequent long weekend.

    Property theft called 'low act' by judge

    premium_icon Property theft called 'low act' by judge

    Crime A Toowoomba man became a bad house guest when he stole jewellery.

    • 9th May 2019 12:00 PM
    Police alert: missing woman, Booval

    Police alert: missing woman, Booval

    Breaking Leanne has been missing since yesterday.

    • 9th May 2019 11:55 AM
    'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

    premium_icon 'Hoon gang' more focused on merchandise than burnouts

    Motoring The alleged 2000-member 'hoon gang' appeared on TV earlier this week