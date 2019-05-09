FEDERAL ELECTION: Wright candidates to speak at event

Voters in the electorate of Lockyer cast their votes for the 2017 Queensland election, November 25 2017. Generic stock-type photo.

Voters in the electorate of Lockyer cast their votes for the 2017 Queensland election, November 25 2017. Generic stock-type photo. Melanie Keyte

FEDERAL election candidates for Wright will have the opportunity to share their goals and thoughts at a candidates' afternoon on Saturday.

Hosted by the Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club, the event will allow each candidate to talk for five to seven minutes to a seated auditorium.

Toastmasters vice president Carolyn Becker said speaking in a public forum was a key part of a politician's life.

"Often, what the speaker says makes less of an impact than how they act, using movement, gestures and voice to send out an important message," Mrs Becker said.

"Body language can account for between 50 and 70 per cent of all communication, providing clues about trustworthiness and likeability."

Mrs Becker said the toastmasters saw the event as a way to enable all candidates vying for the Federal seat of Wright to have a say on what they could offer their constituents and allowing voters to make an informed decision.

The candidates' afternoon will follow toastmasters' procedures, and Mrs Becker will be emceeing the event.

Following each candidate's discussion time, the public will be able to ask questions through a Q&A, as well as speak with candidates after the event.

Event details:

Where:

Saturday, May 11 from 1pm

When:

Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre, Lake Apex Drive, Gatton