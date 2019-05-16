Federal Election 2019: Ipswich decides

Voters at the pre-polling booth at the Humanities Centre in Ipswich.

Voters at the pre-polling booth at the Humanities Centre in Ipswich. Rob Williams

ON May 18, Australia will decide who its 31st Prime Minister will be.

Already three million people have voted in pre-polling and the rest of the country will hit the booths on Saturday.

Here are the details you need to know, where to vote, how to vote, or who you're voting for, this is your comprehensive guide to the Blair electorate.

> > > YOUR GUIDE: Everything you need to know about the 2019 Federal Election in Ipswich

WHERE TO VOTE?

Wondering where to vote this year? There are more than 50 locations in the greater Ipswich region.

> > > YOUR GUIDE: Where to cast your vote in Ipswich on Saturday

HOW TO VOTE?

On Saturday you will be handed two slips of paper at the polls.

The first a green slip to vote for a Member in the House of Representatives.

House of Representatives voting card.

You are required to write the number '1' in the box next to the candidate who is their first choice, and the numbers '2', '3' and so on against all the other candidates until all the boxes have been numbered, in order of your party preferences.

The second slip you will be handed is to vote in the senate. On this white ballot paper there are two options.

Senate Ballot paper, voting above the line.

You can number six boxes above the line for parties or groups of your choice.

Or, you can number at least 12 boxes below the line for individual candidates of your choice.

WHO TO VOTE FOR?

And if you're still wondering who to vote for this year, we've put together candidate profiles on seven of the nine candidates in the Blair electorate.

All candidates were given the opportunity to respond.

We've asked the candidates nine questions each to help you get to know them, and their policies a little better, and to make an informed decision.

Where do you live?

Where do you work?

Tell us about the notable points of your family and employment life?

How would you describe the election campaign in Blair?

What do you believe is the top three major issues in the electorate?

What are the four policies/ infrastructure projects you will deliver specifically for the electorate of Blair?

What are the five major policies your party will deliver nationally?

Why should voters put you first on May 18?

To find out who you should vote for, click on the names and read the candidate profiles below.

Sharon Bell, One Nation

Sharon Bell - One Nation candidate for Blair. Sharon Bell

Michelle Duncan, The Greens

Michelle Duncan - The Greens candidate for Blair. Contributed

Simone Karandrews, Independent

Simone Karandrews, Independent candidate for Blair. Cordell Richardson

Shayne Neumann, ALP

Incumbent Blair MP, Shayne Neumann Cordell Richardson

Robert Shearman, LNP

LNP candidate Robert Shearman. Cordell Richardson

Sandy Turner, conservative Independent candidate for Blair

Sandy Turner - independent candidate for Blair. Contributed

Majella Zimpel, United Australia Party

United Australia Party's Majella Zimpel is a candidate for the seat of Blair in the 2019 Federal Election. Rob Williams

You can number six boxes above the line for parties or groups of your choice.

Or, you can number at least 12 boxes below the line for individual candidates of your choice.