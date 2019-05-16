Federal Election 2019: Ipswich decides
ON May 18, Australia will decide who its 31st Prime Minister will be.
Already three million people have voted in pre-polling and the rest of the country will hit the booths on Saturday.
Here are the details you need to know, where to vote, how to vote, or who you're voting for, this is your comprehensive guide to the Blair electorate.
WHERE TO VOTE?
Wondering where to vote this year? There are more than 50 locations in the greater Ipswich region.
HOW TO VOTE?
On Saturday you will be handed two slips of paper at the polls.
The first a green slip to vote for a Member in the House of Representatives.
You are required to write the number '1' in the box next to the candidate who is their first choice, and the numbers '2', '3' and so on against all the other candidates until all the boxes have been numbered, in order of your party preferences.
The second slip you will be handed is to vote in the senate. On this white ballot paper there are two options.
- You can number six boxes above the line for parties or groups of your choice.
- Or, you can number at least 12 boxes below the line for individual candidates of your choice.
WHO TO VOTE FOR?
And if you're still wondering who to vote for this year, we've put together candidate profiles on seven of the nine candidates in the Blair electorate.
All candidates were given the opportunity to respond.
We've asked the candidates nine questions each to help you get to know them, and their policies a little better, and to make an informed decision.
- Where do you live?
- Where do you work?
- Tell us about the notable points of your family and employment life?
- How would you describe the election campaign in Blair?
- What do you believe is the top three major issues in the electorate?
- What are the four policies/ infrastructure projects you will deliver specifically for the electorate of Blair?
- What are the five major policies your party will deliver nationally?
- Why should voters put you first on May 18?
To find out who you should vote for, click on the names and read the candidate profiles below.
Simone Karandrews, Independent
Sandy Turner, conservative Independent candidate for Blair
Majella Zimpel, United Australia Party
