Business

Legal win has mine closing in for Adani

by CLARE ARMSTRONG

THE Federal Court has dismissed another attempt to block Adani Australia's registration of an indigenous land use agreement to secure the Carmichael mine project.

Members of the Wangan and Jagalingou (W&J) native title claimant group had sought to appeal the court's decision to dismiss an application to extend an interim injunction granted in December.

The court dismissed the application this month and denied an appeal yesterday.

The anti-Adani traditional owners had applied for the injunction after the miner moved to a surrender process that would allow construction of infrastructure for the mine in the Galilee basin.

The surrender process was endorsed in Adani's Indigenous Land Use Agreement (ILUA), which will be tested during a separate legal challenge scheduled for March 12.

An Adani spokeswoman said it "welcomed" the decision, which was an "important milestone" in the development of the Carmichael mine.

"(The decision) paves the way for the granting of interests in land pursuant to the agreed terms of the Indigenous Land Use Agreement," she said.

The spokeswoman said Adani Australia had "listened to and worked closely" with traditional land owners to ensure the mine would deliver jobs, training and business opportunities to them.

"Adani respects the strength and leadership of the Wangan and Jagalingou people and their long-term vision to create economic opportunities for their people," she said.

"The timely delivery of the Carmichael Project is a critical part of that vision."

The spokeswoman said the company was committed to delivering an indigenous employment target of 7.5 per cent and a $7.1 million training package that includes a target of 10 per cent indigenous trainees.

Topics:  adani coal mine fossil fuels indigenous rights legacy technology

News Corp Australia
