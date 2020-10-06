FEDERAL BUDGET: How Ipswich and the Lockyer Valley fared

Millions of dollars have been earmarked in the 2020 Federal Budget for upgrading roads some of Ipswich’s major highways - but most of it is money announced in previous years.

The Federal Government has recommitted to spending $200 million upgrading the Ipswich Motorway between Rocklea and Darra.

$200 million will be spent on the Rocklea to Darra stretch of the Ipswich Mwy.

More than $378 million will be spent upgrading Warrego Hwy, but the funding will be spread across the length of the highway, not just committed to the Ipswich and Lockyer Valley stretch.

About $36m in planning and upgrades will also take place on the Cunningham Hwy with the Eight Mile intersection set to undergo a $20m upgrade and plans to go ahead for changes to the Amberley interchange.

Our region may benefit from the $30.3m national Regional Connectivity Program, which will help improve telecommunications connectivity in regional areas.

Other commitments that may benefit our residents and businesses include:

An extension of the $200m Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) for a fifth round;

$41 m for a Research and Development Program to pay for research and development activities that will benefit regional industries;

An additional $28.1m to extend the Stronger Communities Program;

The $5.7m Building Strong, Resilient Regional Leaders initiative; and

The $5m for the Regional Australia Institute’s research program and promotion of regional living.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud also announced more than $300 million in funding to help modernise Australia’s agriculture export systems.

“Agricultural exports are critical to Australia’s economic recovery. That’s why this Budget is delivering the $328 million Busting Congestion for Agricultural Exporters Package,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This suite of reforms will modernise Australia’s export systems by slashing red-tape and streamlining regulation and service delivery for our farmers.”

“We’re making it faster and cheaper for farmers to get their product to market, while retaining the levels of quality and assurance that have made our exports world-class.”

The package includes $222.2m over four years for digital services to take farmers to market, including a 24/7 touch point for exporters and $10.9m over three years to create a more competitive meat export industry. - WITH SHERELE MOODY

IPSWICH INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS:

Ipswich Motorway – Rocklea to Darra $200m

Cunningham Highway – Eight Mile Intersection Upgrade $20m

Cunningham Highway – Planning (including Amberley Interchange) $16m

Warrego Highway – Future Priorities $378.58m