HIGHWAY HOPE: Budget brings good news for Ipswich drivers

FINALLY: Ian Dainer has campaigned for upgrades on the Cunningham Highway at Willowbank.

AFTER two decades of demanding improvements for Ipswich motorists, Ian "Spike" Dainer has received his budget wish.

Spike's efforts helped drag the Federal Government to commit $170 million to upgrade the Cunningham Highway at Willowbank.

The project will include a realignment of the highway between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek and an upgrade of the Ipswich-Rosewood Rd.

Construction hinges on a commitment from the Queensland Labor Government to match the funding to start the $340 million project.

For several decades, the section of road has been on the region's infrastructure wishlist.

Spike, president of the local area residents' group, said the fix was first mooted two decades ago.

"We were bombarded in 1999 with maps that were put on the newsagents' walls and we were invited to comment," he said.

"The plans were all there and the corridors were reserved but successive governments have not allocated one cracker to the project."

Although pleased with the Government's commitment on Tuesday, he was reserved about the funding split and what the State Government would do next.

"When the bulldozers are rolling in we'll get excited," he said.

It was predicted to be a pre-election infrastructure budget.

Expansions and growing military activity at RAAF Base Amberley put pressure on the Federal Government to act on the interchange.

Lantrak has also lodged a proposal with the Ipswich City Council to move one million tonnes of landfill each year to rehabilitate the New Hope coal mine at Jeebropilly.

According to the application, more than 250 heavy vehicles would transit the highway each day.

The Government says the Cunningham Highway upgrade will "improve travel reliability and reduce congestion".

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden welcomed the announcement but said the 50-50 split was a disappointment, with the state hoping the feds would pay 80 per cent of the project.

"They're not providing the degree of funding we asked for," he said.

"I'll be interested to see what (Queensland Roads Minister) Mark Bailey says about that.

"We'll match it in the funding year the money is available."

Mr Madden encouraged Mr Bailey and Treasurer Jackie Trad to accept the Federal Government's offer.

"I wanted it built yesterday," he said.

Mr Madden questioned when the funding would be allocated to the project.

Federal Labor MP Shayne Neumann confirmed his party would offer bipartisan support and also commit to fixing the highway in a "major boost for the economic capacity of the Ipswich region".

"This upgrade will address the significant safety issues at the Amberley interchange, where serious accidents are all too frequent," he said.

Mr Neumann said the upgrade would also "support the ongoing success of the Willowbank Raceway," home to the acclaimed Winternationals.