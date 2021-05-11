Menu
Federal Budget 2021: How it impacts Ipswich

Sherele Moody
11th May 2021 7:30 PM
IPSWICH and Gatton missed out on scoring big-ticket items in the Federal Government’s annual Budget today.

Specific funding allocations for projects across regional Queensland were thin on the ground in Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s billion-dollar spending spree today, with our region one of many to not rate a mention.

There were hopes money would be set aside for the Springfield-Ipswich trainline and public transport corridor, the North Ipswich Reserve upgrade and a new commitment on the much-needed upgrade of the Cunningham Hwy Yamanto-Ebenezer Creek.

None of these projects were flagged by the Treasurer, but our region should benefit from broader funding pledges including:

- A share in $630.2m for better access to high-quality services for the elderly, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and other special needs groups.

- The region’s natural beauty will be on display as part of a $348m plan to boost the attractiveness of regional Australia as a place to live and work.

- The Rebuilding Regional Communities Program will allocate $6.1m nationally to help restart and support community-led activities that were restricted during COVID-19.

- People living in our area will also be able to stay in contact under a national $84.8m Regional Connectivity Program. The cash boost is set to deliver improved broadband and telecommunications to more than 80 locations across regional Australia.

- The government will spend $1bn nationally to extend the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program to 2022-23. This will support regions like ours through the upgrades of local roads, footpaths and community infrastructure.

- A further $1bn will be provided for projects that will upgrade roads and save lives.

- The region’s famers and community will get a share of $172.5m under the $5bn Future Drought Fund to adopt better risk management practices and new technologies.

- Locals will also benefit from the expansion of the government’s $1 billion Building Better Regions Fund. An extra $250m will be added for a sixth round, aimed at building stronger communities by creating more jobs, economic growth and infrastructure. - NewsRegional

