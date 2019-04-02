FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Ipswich winners and losers revealed

IPSWICH road users are the big winners in this year's Federal Budget while fire ants might be the losers.

Big on promises but light on detail, specific funding commitments were sparse for our region in the first budget for the Mr Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg pairing.

With an election looming it is likely the Coalition will fill in the gaps over the coming weeks as the Liberals and Nationals try to sway voters to back for another three-year term.

The government has made some commitments to our area including $450 million promised to improve busy thoroughfares.

About $50 million is allocated to works on the Ipswich Motorway corridor; a further $320 million will pay for upgrades of the Warrego Highway from Ipswich to Toowoomba and a further $60 million will fund work on the Ipswich-Toowoomba corridor.

Fire ant eradication has been highlighted as a priority for Ipswich with the government giving $18.3 million over three years to wipe out the pest.

Meanwhile, Ipswich's older residents will be encouraged to start new businesses with the appointment of a local entrepreneur facilitator.

The Encouraging Entrepreneurship Among Older Australians program gives "mature age" people the skills they need to become self-employed.

Much was also made of the previously announced South East Queensland Deal, a broad-based development program encompassing major areas including Ipswich, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Toowoomba.

Other commitments for regional Australia include: