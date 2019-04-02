Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Ipswich winners and losers revealed

Sherele Moody
by
2nd Apr 2019 6:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH road users are the big winners in this year's Federal Budget while fire ants might be the losers.

Big on promises but light on detail, specific funding commitments were sparse for our region in the first budget for the Mr Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg pairing.

With an election looming it is likely the Coalition will fill in the gaps over the coming weeks as the Liberals and Nationals try to sway voters to back for another three-year term.

The government has made some commitments to our area including $450 million promised to improve busy thoroughfares.

About $50 million is allocated to works on the Ipswich Motorway corridor; a further $320 million will pay for upgrades of the Warrego Highway from Ipswich to Toowoomba and a further $60 million will fund work on the Ipswich-Toowoomba corridor.

Fire ant eradication has been highlighted as a priority for Ipswich with the government giving $18.3 million over three years to wipe out the pest.

Meanwhile, Ipswich's older residents will be encouraged to start new businesses with the appointment of a local entrepreneur facilitator.

The Encouraging Entrepreneurship Among Older Australians program gives "mature age" people the skills they need to become self-employed.

Much was also made of the previously announced South East Queensland Deal, a broad-based development program encompassing major areas including Ipswich, the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Brisbane and Toowoomba.

Other commitments for regional Australia include:

  • $200 million for a fourth round of the Building Better Regions Fund to create jobs, drive economic growth and build stronger communities.
  • $220 million investment in improved internet and mobile services through the Stronger Regional Connectivity Package.
  • $100 million investment in regional airport infrastructure upgrades.
  • Two new regional provisional visas to encourage more migrants to settle and remain in regional areas.
  • $93.7 million over four years for scholarships for domestic and international students to study in regional Australia under the new Destination Australia Program.
  • $6.3 billion in assistance and concessional loans to support those affected by drought and $35 million to charities in drought-affected communities.
  • $29 million for increased mental health and wellbeing support for farmers in hardship in drought-affected communities.
  • $3.9 billion for the Future Drought Fund. - NewsRegional
editors picks federal budget 2019 ipswich josh frydenberg money politics scott morrison
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Police make arrest after human remains found in freezer

    premium_icon Police make arrest after human remains found in freezer

    Crime BREAKING: A 24-year-old man has been taken into custody following investigations into the suspicious disappearance of an Ipswich man.

    Costco fuel coming sooner than you think

    premium_icon Costco fuel coming sooner than you think

    News Motorists could be filling their tanks in the coming days

    PHOTOS: Woman's lucky escape as car smashes through house

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Woman's lucky escape as car smashes through house

    News It was only metres from where she was eating breakfast

    FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Did Frydenberg deliver for our state

    premium_icon FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Did Frydenberg deliver for our state

    Politics Josh Frydenberg and Scott Morrison's spending revealed

    • 2nd Apr 2019 6:30 PM