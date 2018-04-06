Minister ‘disgusted’ by disturbing live export footage

Australia’s exporting of live animals has once again been called into question. Picture: Stephen Laffer

"DISTURBING" footage has been unearthed of poor conditions on board an Australian live export ship which has prompted a Federal investigation into the live export sector.

It is understood a ship carrying 60,000 live sheep from Perth to the Middle East in July 2017 recorded 2,600 deaths on board.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud today announced an investigation will be launched into how the incident occurred.

Speaking in Brisbane this afternoon, Mr Littleproud said he had been sent "disturbing" footage yesterday and demanded answers into current conditions of Australian live exports.

"I have seen that footage and I was absolutely shocked and gutted," he said.

"This is the livelihoods of Australian farmers on that ship.

"It's bulls***. I can't put it any other way.

"I've subsequently called my Department to Brisbane today to give me an update in respect to that incident and the actions they intend to take as the regulator around investigating that particular incident."

Federal Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Walker

A spokesperson for Animals Australia said it was committed to working with the Government to ensure laws are upheld and offending exporters are held to account.

"This announcement by the Minister speaks to the seriousness of this situation and the strength of the evidence provided to the Government," the spokesperson said.

"Australian farmers and the community will be shocked by what they see and hear on 60 Minutes on Sunday night."