BIG READ: Canavan reveals behind scenes of citizenship saga

BACK FROM THE BRINK: Senator Matt Canavan is making the most of his time in parliament to deliver for the people of Central Queensland. Chris Ison ROK181217ccanavan1

STARING at the ceiling, unable to sleep, Matt Canavan was contemplating the potential downfall of his political career.

That was earlier this year when the Rockhampton-based Senator was in the midst of learning the tough lesson that the window for a political career can slam shut very suddenly and unexpectedly.

He recently visited The Morning Bulletin to recount his tale of surviving a political "near death" experience over the dual citizenship saga that plagued the Australian parliament in 2017.

LOVES ROCKY: Queensland Senator Matt Canavan enjoys raising his family in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK181217ccanavan2

Political 'Lazarus', Senator Canavan emanated a renewed vigour and a sense of determination as he sets himself to hold nothing back carving out a legacy of achievements on behalf of the Australian people.

"It's been a tumultuous year," Senator Canavan said.

"I was talking to someone the other day who has been in politics for more than 20 years and they said they'd never seen a year like it.

"There's been no federal election, there's been a lot of change, principally around the citizenship issue and obviously I'm now a lot more familiar with constitutional law than I was at the start of the year," he concluded with a wry chuckle.

Senator Canavan was one of the seven initial members of parliament with dual citizenship concerns who had their eligibility to sit in the parliament referred to the High Court of Australia.

A composite image showing (from left-right, top-bottom) Matt Canavan, Malcolm Roberts, Barnaby Joyce, Nick Xenophon, Scott Ludlam, Fiona Nash, and Larrissa Waters. Today the High Court ruled thatRoberts, Joyce, Ludlam, Nash, and Waters were disqualified from election, clearing Matt Canavan and Nick Xenophon. Section 44 of Australia's constitution bans anyone holding dual citizenship from sitting in parliament. LUKAS COCH

The citizenship saga created an intense cyclone of media scrutiny and for a period of time, Senator Canavan and his family were in the eye of that storm.

"For me personally, it's been a year where I've really grown at little bit I suppose or toughened up," he said.

The Senator revealed the day in late July when he first caught wind of his potential to be engulfed by the dual citizenship furore.

"I stay with my Mum and Dad when I'm in Brisbane, I help my bit to save the tax payer, got to get a home cooked meal sometimes, I'm not often home for dinner," he joked.

The photo Barnaby posted to instagram with Matt Canavan, Matt's wife Andrea and baby Elizabeth Zhanae Conway-Dodd

"I came home from a function and that was the day that (Greens Senator) Larissa Waters had announced her citizenship issues.

"Mum had seen that on TV and mentioned that I might have a problem and I thought it was ridiculous because I hadn't applied for citizenship or anything so how could it involve me."

He confessed it was a very sleepless night as he processed the ramifications of that information and decided on an appropriate course of action.

Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan during Senate Question Time in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, November 27, 2017. MICK TSIKAS

"I woke up the next morning thinking I needed to do the right thing, so immediately made the inquiries necessary to find out what the situation was," he said.

"Once I had made the decision to be up front and tell everybody, I felt that this was the right thing to do, what other choice did I have?"

What he understood after a week of inquiries was that his Mum, upon registering herself for (Italian) citizenship, had registered himself along with his brother and sister to an Italians living abroad register.

"I was on this register involuntarily, we couldn't really get the rest of the legal situation clarified as I said at the time that I announced my resignation from Cabinet that we were seeking to get further legal advice," Senator Canavan said.

When the story broke, he said it was a "tough month" for his family.

"I was pretty close to resigning all up, because of the family situation," he confided.

"I said to Mum and Dad, the media is going to hound us, I remember saying to them, they'll probably come to your house and they did.

"That was a bit tough for the 24 hours they were camped out at our place.

"I said what do you want me to do, I'm happy to go if that's what you want but they said while you've got a case, you should fight it."

After that first sleepless night and coming clean with people about his citizenship dramas he admitted to being pretty relaxed through it all saying there were more important things in life.

"I wouldn't be the first person to lose a job, I'm young, I'll go and find something else to do with my life," he said.

But desire within him to fight was strong, that he was trying to do the best he could and didn't want to give it away easily.

Senator Matt Canavan talks to the media after the High Court decision on his citizenship. Chris Ison ROK301017ccanavan4

Going to work building his legal case with a good legal team, initially Senator Canavan had difficulty getting proper Italian legal advice given the language barrier and their convoluted citizenship laws.

"We actually did get advice from a professor in Milan, it took a while to find a good person and that was submitted to the High Court as an expert report that they relied on to conclude that while I was on that register, that didn't amount to citizenship and that meant I wasn't ruled ineligible," he said.

There was also another complication in his case where Italian citizenship was passed down indefinitely through decent, initially through the fathers side of the family and then in 1983 after an Italian Court ruling, through the mother's side as well.

The Italian citizenship law change made Senator Canavan potentially eligible for Italian citizenship retrospectively at the age of two but he said the High Court ruled that he could only be an Italian citizen if he had applied for citizenship.

Leading up to the High Court's late October decision his attitude was "prepare for the worst and hope for the best".

Down in Canberra, with two hours to wait before the High Court's decision, he decided to go for a jog to deal the nervous energy.

Senator Matthew Canavan at the 2017 Rocky River Run. Allan Reinikka ROK280517arun51

"So I just ran around the lake, I avoided running right directly past the High Court, because it's literally right there and I could just run right past it here but I'd be without my media advisor," he laughed.

"I had my little Queensland origin running shirt on, that would be a bit provocative so I gave it a wide berth."

After the High Court made its decision to rule him eligible to sit in parliament while his Nationals colleagues, party leader Barnaby Joyce and deputy leader Fiona Nash, he admitted to having "mixed feelings" about the result.

"Obviously I was relieved for my own personal circumstances but Fiona Nash in particular is a really good friend of mine and I think she's lost her job through no fault of her own," he said.

Former Nationals deputy leader Fiona Nash at Cawarral making an announcement regarding fixed wireless NBN in Capricornia Sky Muster expansion. Allan Reinikka ROK100717askymust

"She did the right thing coming forward but she was doing great work as the deputy leader of the Nationals Party, just reached the peak of her career probably in the last year and she may find a way back in the future but it's a tough road.

"Clearly we need to improve our practices in the Liberal and National parties, we'll do that, we've got the resources to do that and I'm confident we'll avoid future circumstances."

Senator Canavan was concerned about the practical ramifications of the High Court citizenship ruling saying that there was a potential impact on independent candidates and minor parties to throw their hats into the ring without a large political party structure to support them in doing the appropriate checks on their citizenship backgrounds and to expedite their renouncement of foreign citizenship.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Australian Resource Minister Matt Canavan shake hands after a swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Canberra, Friday, October 27, 2017. LUKAS COCH

"We've sent it off to a parliamentary enquiry for them to look at so we're waiting to get back their report but at the very least we need to make sure this ruling doesn't stop average people from running for politics," he said.

"I'm a big believer in that, we've got to make sure that average people have access to the ballot box to be able to put themselves forward because it's ridiculous saying if your Granddad or your Dad's English, you can't run for politics, it's crazy.

"We'll have to have a serious consideration to try and change the constitution, obviously it will be difficult, it's always difficult trying to get that change through, but there's at least a case there to have a look at it."

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with newly-sworn in Cabinet minister and Rockhampton-based Senator Matt Canavan and his children. Photo Malcolm Turnbull ROK190716

Senator Canavan listed two reasons for a silver lining he discovered after going through such a testing personal experience.

1) "It clarifies what is important in your life and what's important for me is my family more than anything else."

2) "It makes you realise that you may only be in this job for a short time so you may as well make the most of it, make every day count."