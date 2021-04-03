Menu
Greg Dixon with his game face on during the 2021 Maclean Highland Gathering, Highland Games
People and Places

Feats of strength on show at Maclean

Jenna Thompson
3rd Apr 2021 11:00 PM
In the two decades Gold Coast resident Greg Dixon has been competing in the Maclean Highland Games, it’s not surprising a lot has changed in that time.

“Back then there weren’t as many events. In the first year they only had the caber toss and that was it,” he said.

“Thankfully, it just grew from there and we now have seven different sports including the 100-metre kilter dash at the end which is always interesting. The kilts come off and the fake bums appear.”

Mr Dixon said his favourite event had been the original farmer’s walk, which involved carrying two 35kg weights in each hand for as long as possible.

“I used to do really well in that one because I’ve got a lot of endurance,” he said.

“However, they changed it to a 100-metre sprint with the weights because it took too long waiting for people to drop the weights!”

Mr Dixon said he wasn’t in it for the glory of winning, but rather the enjoyment of the experience.

“I just come out and do my best, but as you can see, these big fellas over here usually have it over me, strength wise!” he laughed.

