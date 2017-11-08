Ipswich feast will honour true meaning of Christmas

MERRY CAUSE: Hans Booij of Ipswich Awakening and Fred Muys of Tivoli Miracle Centre are holding a Christmas lunch for the homeless and lonely.

AN ANNUAL feast that invites the battlers of Ipswich to enjoy Christmas dinner the way it was intended is on the cusp of reaching the quarter century mark.

The Ipswich Christmas Day Dinner has welcomed the lonely and homeless for the past 24 years, with Ipswich City Council, church groups and volunteers uniting in support of the initiative.

This year, Glory City Church West is continuing the tradition by joining forces with Ipswich Awakening to host the annual event at North Ipswich Reserve function centre.

Project manager Donna Isaacs said the tradition emerged from the community's desire to put a smile on the faces of the less fortunate at Christmas.

Organisers are seeking business donations and volunteers to support this year's dinner.

"Christmas can be a trying and emotional time for many people in the community, for many different reasons, and not only for the homeless," she said.

"This can include situations like the loss of loved ones and family break-ups."

Up to 150 guests will receive a two-course meal, with entertainment, Christmas carols, and individually wrapped gifts and baked goods to take home.

The event receives strong support from the business community in the form of donations.

"Without the community of Ipswich, the spirit of its people and the drive of its business sector and the support of the Christian community within Ipswich, we would not have had the success of reaching as many of the people in the city of Ipswich for the many years the Christmas Day Community Dinner has been running," Ms Isaacs said.

Anyone who can support the event through donations or volunteering the time can phone 0402 755 202 for more information.

If you or you know of anyone who needs support call Lifeline - 131114.