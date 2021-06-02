Fears virus cluster has spread to NSW

Victoria's coronavirus cluster may have spread to NSW after a confirmed Covid case revealed they had visited several towns while potentially infectious.

NSW Health revealed overnight a confirmed case of Covid-19 said they travelled from Melbourne to Jervis Bay, Goulburn, Hyams Beach, and Vincentia while potentially infectious on 23 and 24 May.

The person, who reported the onset of symptoms on 25 May and was tested yesterday, drove back to Melbourne on 24 May.

That was three days before Victoria's lockdown took effect on May 27.

Green Patch campground, Booderee National Park.

The person visited Coles at Vincentia Shopping Village on Sunday, May 23 between 10am-10:20am, the Cooked Goose Cafe in Hyams Beach between 10am-12pm on that same day, and the Green Patch campground at Booderee National Park for most of Sunday, May 23.

The following day they remained at the campground until 9am, the Shell Coles Express Big Merino in Goulburn between 10am-11:30am, and Trapper's Bakery in Goulburn between 10:30am-11:30am.

RELATED: Victoria to extend Covid lockdown

RELATED: Vriants make Victorian outbreak as serious as second wave

The infected Covid patient visited Goulburn, including the Shell Coles Express Big Merino.

NSW Health has advised anyone who was at those venues at the times listed to immediately call 1800 943 553, get tested and isolate until you receive further information from NSW Health.

The department said that the list of NSW venues is likely to be updated.

"NSW Health is in the process of increasing testing capacity in the area, including a drive-through pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic in Huskisson," the department said. "Anyone who lives in Jervis Bay, or has visited Jervis Bay since 22 May, is asked to be especially vigilant for the onset of even the mildest of cold-like symptoms, and is urged to come forward for testing immediately if they appear, then isolate until a negative result is received. Additionally, anyone who has recently had symptoms should also get tested."

A woman is tested for Covid-19 at a drive-through clinic.

Victoria's Department of Health listed additional places in the state where the infected person visited upon their return.

Those sites included BP Truckstop at Glenrowan on May 24 between 4pm-4:30pm, BP Euroa on May 24 between 5pm-6pm,, BP Truckstop Wallen on May 24 between 6:45pm-7:15pm, GTA Consultants in Collins Street on May 25 between 8:30am-6:30pm, Officeworks QV Centre between 10:40am-11:10am, Coles Spencer St Outlet on May 30 between 12pm-1pm, male public toilets on Bourke Street between 1pm-2:30pm

If you have been to any of those exposure sites within the specified times, the Victorian Government is urging you to isolate, get a test and stay isolated until you receive a negative result.

"Victorian health authorities are working closely with NSW Health to test, trace and isolate the contacts of a newly-identified positive case," the department said.

If you need to find your nearest Covid-19 testing location click here.

Originally published as Fears virus cluster has spread to NSW