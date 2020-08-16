Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Fears two dead in Gold Coast crash

by Cormac Pearson
16th Aug 2020 7:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It is feared two people have lost their lives in a serious crash on the Gold Coast.

Emergency services were called to Rifle Road in Upper Coomera on the Gold Coast just before 6pm Sunday.

Three patients were being assessed on scene but it is believed two people have been killed in the incident.

Paramedics were treating the third person at the scene. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police have closed the roundabout at Old Coach Rd and Rifle Range Rd and are urging motorists to avoid the area. Rifle Range Rd has been closed to all traffic.

 

 

Originally published as Fears two dead in Gold Coast crash

More Stories

crash editors picks fatality gold coast

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business shaken by COVID-19 comes back fighting

        Premium Content Business shaken by COVID-19 comes back fighting

        News After fears they might close permanently, an Ipswich business has bounced back better than ever.

        Why Goodna’s footy warrior inspires side with new vigour

        Premium Content Why Goodna’s footy warrior inspires side with new vigour

        Rugby League Reinvigorated captain’s mighty effort ensures fitting tribute to popular Ipswich...

        City needs late boost as Ripley retains top record

        Premium Content City needs late boost as Ripley retains top record

        Soccer One team is giving up vital leads. The other is keeping opponents scoreless. See...

        Sunny weather ahead for Ipswich

        Premium Content Sunny weather ahead for Ipswich

        News Ipswich is in for some great sunny weather for the week ahead