Fears over wrecked memorial gardens

AS A concerned citizen, aged 80, of Rosewood, could you please tell me what is going on at the local high school.

The principal has pulled out the two memorial gardens, one of roses the other an olive grove.

These two gardens were of importance to the history of the school.

The rose garden from a teacher who passed away and the other a student I'm led to believe.

What is this person doing, she even wanted to pull out the forest at the end of the school perimeter?

Just wondering how or if Mr Pahlke knows what is going on at the school in his electorate.

NAME WITHHELD

Rosewood