Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced one new local case. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
News

Fears over new ‘Delta’ case in Brisbane

by Jack Paynter
20th Jun 2021 10:22 AM | Updated: 10:37 AM

Queensland has recorded one new locally acquired Covid-19 case on Sunday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the new local case at a press conference at 10am but said Queenslanders should “not be alarmed”.

“At this stage the woman was only out in the community for a short period of time,” she said.

“She had just finished her 14 days of hotel quarantine and tested positive after she left quarantine.”

Ms Palaszczuk said there were some areas of “concern” as the woman attended a DFO and the Portuguese Family Centre in Ellen Grove.

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said it was feared the woman had the highly contagious Delta variant as she had contact with a positive case on a flight who had that variant.

“She came into Brisbane on June 5 on an Emirates flight and we know she had contact with a positive case on that flight who had the Delta variant and that is my concern,” she said.

“I am treating this case as if she does have the Delta variant because we know that only fleeting contact can lead to transmission.”

More to come.

Originally published as Fears over new ‘Delta’ case in Brisbane

