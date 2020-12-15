Fears of gastro outbreak amid lagoon’s recent closure

Many parents have taken to social media to debate over the hygiene at Orion Lagoon.

SWIRLING rumours of a potential gastro outbreak across Ipswich have left many parents on edge following the recent temporary closure of Orion Lagoon.

Ipswich City Council was quick to shut down the rumours this week, pointing out that scheduled maintenance at the popular lagoon was completed ahead of schedule, and was not related to any emergent health concerns.

Concerned parents have since taken to social media in search of answers, with some reportedly suspecting the momentary shutdown was due to mandatory deep cleaning.

However, frustrated lagoon users still claimed their children have fallen ill after recently visiting the facility – a rash and gastro-like symptoms appearing only hours later.

Others, however, said they encountered no such issues during their many visits to the popular Springfield Central destination.

On Facebook, Emma Unwin said “I don’t think it’s closed, but a lady did post about her child getting a rash within hours and then the Dr said they had already seen many other kids.”

Ashleigh Craven-Griffins shared similar sentiments, writing “Gastro is everywhere atm and the lagoon is just a breeding ground.”

However, a more positive experience was had by Linda Ann who said “My kids have been there on two separate occasions recently and haven’t been sick.”

Unfortunately, it appears the planned closure now has many on high-alert alert; the recent outbreak at popular camping destination Inskip Point a likely contributor.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman this morning refuted claims of an outbreak, saying Orion Lagoon had only closed on December 1 due to scheduled upgrade works.

Both Ipswich City Council and West Moreton Health and Hospital Service say there have been no cases of gastro at Orion Lagoon.

The installation of a secondary water treatment process – and related closure – was also announced on Ipswich City Council’s social media in the days prior.

“This project was a joint initiative of Ipswich City Council and the Queensland Government,” they said.

“Installation of the new section of pipework was completed overnight and because there were no problems encountered the lagoon was reopened on the morning of 1 December, ahead of schedule.”

They said that same information had been made available to Ipswich ratepayers through Facebook and its website.

West Moreton Health and Hospital Service further confirmed no cases of gastro had been reported at the facility.