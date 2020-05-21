Menu
Motorist trapped after two vehicle crash at Hatton Vale
Fears for a motorist trapped after two vehicle crash

Michael Nolan
by
21st May 2020 9:49 AM
UPDATE: Paramedics and fireys freed the woman, aged in her 70s, from the vehicle and transported them to the Princess Alexandra Hospital. 

The was in a stable condition with a significant leg injury.

Three other patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries. 

10AM: A MOTORIST has been trapped in a car for almost an hour after a crash on the Warrego Highway. 

The crash occurred about 9am, near the intersection with Fairway Drv, at Hatton Vale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated four patients. 

Three had minor injuries.

The trapped motorist is stable, with leg injuries. 

Crash at the intersection of Warrego Highway and Fairways Drive, Hatton Valle, May 21, 2020. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
