Fears for a motorist trapped after two vehicle crash

Motorist trapped after two vehicle crash at Hatton Vale

UPDATE: Paramedics and fireys freed the woman, aged in her 70s, from the vehicle and transported them to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The was in a stable condition with a significant leg injury.

Three other patients were transported to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

10AM: A MOTORIST has been trapped in a car for almost an hour after a crash on the Warrego Highway.

The crash occurred about 9am, near the intersection with Fairway Drv, at Hatton Vale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics treated four patients.

Three had minor injuries.

The trapped motorist is stable, with leg injuries.