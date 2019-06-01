Fears Ipswich would 'grind to a halt' under administration

MINISTER for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe said there were fears Ipswich would "grind to a halt" when its mayor and councillors were sensationally dismissed last year.

Mr Hinchliffe was at the sod turning ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Rosewood Library yesterday alongside Ipswich City Council CEO David Farmer and Ipswich West MP Jim Madden.

The opening of the facility at the end of April next year will be one of the first official duties for whoever is appointed mayor of Ipswich in the 2020 local government elections.

He said he was "very impressed" with the work done by administrator Greg Chemello and his team since taking over in August.

"There was always a bit of nervousness and concern that some people might think that things would come to a grinding halt without an elected council in place," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"But the interim administrator and the team that's around them supporting them have done a great job in continuing to work and continuing to engage with the local community.

"Things like this project demonstrate that life goes on but we all look forward to March 2020 when we'll see an elected council back in place.

"Things haven't stopped... work is continuing."