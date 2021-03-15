Fears grow for missing Ipswich man

Ipswich man Peter Wood has been missing from his Bellbird Park home since March 10.

POLICE have released new images of Bellbird Park man Peter Wood, who has been missing since last Wednesday.

Further investigations have since determined the 36-year-old was last seen walking along Smith Street at Goodna about 3.30pm on March 10.

The latest pictures were taken from CCTV at an undisclosed location at Goodna that same day.

It comes just two days after police first appealed for public assistance on the matter.

Concerns are held for Mr Wood's welfare as police say this behaviour is out of character.

He is described as caucasian, about 172cm tall with a slim build, brown eyes and long brown hair.

Mr Wood was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, dark sunglasses and thongs.

If you have information, contact Policelink by using the online suspicious activity form at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100475383.