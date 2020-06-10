Menu
The 24-year-old fruit picker remains isolated in Bundaberg after he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday.
Health

Fears for potential COVID-19 cluster in Queensland

by Gavin Fernando and Ben Graham
10th Jun 2020 2:40 PM

Almost 50 Australians remain in quarantine after a fruit picker with COVID-19 flew through Brisbane from Melbourne and on to central Queensland.

The 24-year-old remains isolated in Bundaberg after he was diagnosed with the virus on Friday.

He travelled from Melbourne to Bundaberg via Brisbane to work on a fruit farm as an exempt seasonal worker.

More than 230 people who came into contact with the man were tested for the virus, including 147 workers - all of whom tested negative - and workers at a pop-up clinic at his accommodation in Bundaberg.

There are now 44 people still in quarantine after coming in contact with the man.

Authorities will conduct a round of follow-up tests later this week.

Globally, there have been more than 7.2 million known coronavirus infections, with a global death toll of 409,617.

In Australia there have been 7274 cases, with 3117 in NSW, 1062 in Queensland, 1691 in Victoria, 440 in South Australia, 599 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT and 29 in the NT.

Originally published as Fears for potential Queensland cluster

