Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street on July 11 with the children, a 1-year-old boy and two girls aged 4 and 9.
News

Fears for missing woman and children

18th Jul 2019 6:12 AM

Police say they hold serious concerns for a woman and three children who have been missing since last week.

Carly Robson was last seen at an address on Wheaton Street, Narangba, on July 11 with the children, a one-year-old boy and two girls, aged 4 and 9.

Police say it is possible the woman and children are travelling in the Brisbane area.

Ms Robson is described as Caucasian, around 168cm tall with a slim build and blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen her or know the whereabouts of her and the children are being urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Top Stories

    69 BABY PHOTOS: Vote for Ipswich's best dressed baby

    premium_icon 69 BABY PHOTOS: Vote for Ipswich's best dressed baby

    Parenting Get in quick and vote for your favourite before the poll closes.

    Elders hope for recognition as survey of mission starts

    premium_icon Elders hope for recognition as survey of mission starts

    Environment A small gathering of people remain at Deebing Creek

    YOUR SAY: Should sacked councillors run in next election

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Should sacked councillors run in next election

    Letters to the Editor Should Ipswich move on from old ways, our readers have their say